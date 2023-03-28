Jury finds Ruskin ice cream truck driver guilty of shooting 6, killing 2

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County jury found Michael Keetley, a Ruskin ice cream truck driver, guilty of a 2010 shooting that killed two and injured four others.

Keetley was found guilty of first-degree murder for the deaths of Juan and Sergio Guitron, as well as attempted murder, Tuesday morning.

Both sides presented closing arguments on March 24.

State prosecutors said Michael Keetley shot six men on Thanksgiving in 2010 and killed two of them. The state said Keetley was out for revenge. Keetley was robbed and shot in January of the same year.

Prosecutors said he became obsessed with finding the people who robbed him, took $12, then shot him multiple times, including in both hands.

They claim Keetley did his investigation, concluding that Omar 'Kreeper' Bailon was responsible for the robbery and shooting. The state claims Keetley impersonated a sheriff's deputy and forced the men to get on the ground and hand over their IDs before shooting them.

The defense said Keetley didn't kill the men. Instead, they allege the neighborhood was home to gang activity, including "Kreeper."