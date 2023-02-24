Judge sentences Steven Lorenzo to death for raping and killing 2 men in 2003

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Judge Christopher Sabella sentenced admitted killer Steven Lorenzo to death by lethal injection for two murders he committed in 2003.

Last December, Lorenzo pleaded guilty to drugging, torturing, raping, murdering, and dismembering Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz.

Previously in the sentencing trial, Lorenzo asked the judge for the death penalty.

"I'm 64 years old. I could be on death row for 10, 15 years. The comforts that they get on the death row are a lot more comfortable than it is in the federal system. You get your own private cell, you get your own tv, you get your own computer, you get all this stuff," Lorenzo said.

Nearly 20 years ago, on back-to-back nights, Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz disappeared from a Tampa nightclub.

Scott Schweikert testified Monday about his involvement in the two disappearances.

"We already determined we worked well together using another individual. We wanted to see if we could go to the next step, which would be murder," he testified.

Scweikert took a plea deal in 2016. Lorenzo pleaded guilty in December but said Schweikert's account is wrong.