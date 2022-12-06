Tampa man pleads guilty to murder and dismemberment of two men in December 2003

TAMPA, Fla. — Steve Lorenzo changed his plea to guilty to the murder and dismemberment of two men he and his accomplice, Scott Schweickert, killed in December 2003.

The details of the murders of Jason Galehouse, 26, and Michael Waccholtz, shocked the area when they happened.

According to authorities and court testimony, Schweickert tortured, drugged, raped, and murdered the two victims after leaving a Tampa nightclub on two separate occasions in December 2003.

Schweickert pled guilty in 2016, but Lorenzo only changed his plea to the December 2003 crime on Tuesday and the judge in the case accepted the change.

With the guilty plea in place, the case will move to the penalty phase against Lorenzo. The sentencing hearing will start on February 6, 2023, and is expected to last a week.