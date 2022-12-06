Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa man pleads guilty to murder and dismemberment of two men in December 2003

Steve Lorenzo
WFTS
Steve Lorenzo on 12/6/2022
Steve Lorenzo
Posted at 1:33 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 13:33:22-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Steve Lorenzo changed his plea to guilty to the murder and dismemberment of two men he and his accomplice, Scott Schweickert, killed in December 2003.

The details of the murders of Jason Galehouse, 26, and Michael Waccholtz, shocked the area when they happened.

According to authorities and court testimony, Schweickert tortured, drugged, raped, and murdered the two victims after leaving a Tampa nightclub on two separate occasions in December 2003.

Schweickert pled guilty in 2016, but Lorenzo only changed his plea to the December 2003 crime on Tuesday and the judge in the case accepted the change.

With the guilty plea in place, the case will move to the penalty phase against Lorenzo. The sentencing hearing will start on February 6, 2023, and is expected to last a week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.