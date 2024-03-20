Watch Now
Jazz festival raises money for historic Glover School in Bealsville

Jazz Under the Trees at Glover School raises funds for maintenance of the historic school in Bealsville and its community food programs.
The Glover School
Posted at 6:10 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 18:10:37-04
  • Bealsville is an unincorporated community in Hillsborough County founded by freed slaves in 1865.
  • The Glover School was once a segregated school for Black children in Bealsville.
  • Jazz Under the Trees at Glover School raises funds for maintenance of the school and its community food programs.
  • WHAT: Jazz Under the Trees
  • WHEN: March 23, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • WHERE: The Glover School, 5104 Horton Road, Plant City
  • COST: $40 adults; $10 children 12 and younger
  • INFO: www.bealsville.com or 813-966-6084

