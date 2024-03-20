Jazz festival raises money for historic Glover School in Bealsville

- Bealsville is an unincorporated community in Hillsborough County founded by freed slaves in 1865.
- The Glover School was once a segregated school for Black children in Bealsville.
- Jazz Under the Trees at Glover School raises funds for maintenance of the school and its community food programs.
- WHAT: Jazz Under the Trees
- WHEN: March 23, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- WHERE: The Glover School, 5104 Horton Road, Plant City
- COST: $40 adults; $10 children 12 and younger
- INFO: www.bealsville.com or 813-966-6084
Posted at 6:10 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 18:10:37-04
