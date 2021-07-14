Jail records show Cuba protesters held without bail because of 'anti-riot' law

TAMPA, Fla. — There is emotion and outrage on the streets of Tampa pleading for the U.S to help Cuba.

But Florida State Senator Janet Cruz is urging everyone to keep the rallies peaceful and stay out of the streets.

Jail records show two of the three men arrested during Tuesday's protests have not been given bail yet because of the 'anti-riot' bill signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in April.

"I didn't vote for that bill. But it's just a warning to my folks. I plan to be at every protest that I can be. But I don't want to see harm come to our Tampanians here as they voice their right to demonstrate," said Cruz.

Tampa Police charged the two men with battery on a law enforcement officer.

The Florida Highway Patrol says one of its troopers suffered a broken ankle while helping police make an arrest.

Protesters also blocked traffic on Dale Mabry and gathered on an exit ramp off I-275.

Thousands have been showing support for those in Cuba who are facing a worsening economic crisis.

Hillsborough County tax collector Nancy Millan says that what's happening is very personal to her as the daughter of Cuban immigrants.

"I can't stress enough the dire need for basic necessities in Cuba right now and having my personal family in their right now and not being able to even communicate with them, it breaks my heart," Millan said.

Tampa City Council member Luis Viera's parents also immigrated from Cuba.

"We are united. United is not just those with Cuban blood. But united as Americans," said Viera.

The two men still being held are scheduled to have their first court appearance Thursday where a judge can set bail.