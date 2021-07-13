Cuban-Americans rally in Tampa to support homeland in crisis

TAMPA, Fla. — Residents in Tampa with roots in Cuba say the time has come for change.

During rush hour on Tuesday, protesters blocked North Dale Mabry in West Tampa demanding help for Cuba from the U.S.

Rafael Pizano has heard the stories from his father, Robert, about the terror so many experienced in their Cuban homeland.

“My father, one of many men and women here in Tampa who were in Castor’s prisons for many years. They were tortured. They still have the marks on their bodies,” said Pizano.

They are part of Tampa’s Cuban community that is coming out to show support for those fighting for freedom on the island nation.

Tampa has the third-largest Cuban population in the United States.

“Cuba’s uprising is sort of like the fall of the Berlin Wall. But versus the fall of the wall, it’s the fall of communism, and it’s exhilarating; we are eager to see our family be free,” said Pizano.

There have been reports of mass arrests as Cuba’s President blames U.S. trade sanctions for its problems.

But those here in Tampa with roots in Cuba say the time has come for change, and some say that includes the U.S. lifting sanctions.

“If we eased up a bit and allowed them to import all kinds of food products and so forth and if we would Import their tobacco and all of the tropical fruits that for so many years we’ve imported, it would help the people instead of the government,” said Michael Sierra.

“They have no food. They have no medicine. They can’t rent houses. They can’t buy anything on credit. They are really suffering,” said Angel Farfante.

Generations have lived under the communist regime, and supporters say they are hopeful change will happen without violence.

“All the families here in Tampa who have family there and have been suffering for so long. They want to show support. And they are filming this and sending it to social media so they can see it over there. They are calling on the phone. They are not only worried, but they are excited because they know that the moment has come,” said Pizano.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor released a video supporting Tampa’s Cuban community, saying the city stands in solidarity with the freedom movement.

The mayor said Cubans helped build Tampa, and the city cares deeply for the county’s future.