'It needs to be fixed' | State politicians respond to baby formula shortage

TAMPA, Fla. — US Representative Gus Bilirakis is among those in Congress who sent a letter to President Biden and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) demanding action and answers to what the administration is going to do to solve the national shortage of baby formula.

“I know a family in our area that had to drive to Chiefland from the Tampa Bay Area," he said. "Chiefland, you know how far that is, to get the baby formula. So, again this is a real problem and we need to take drastic measures."

The shortage reached a crisis level after the FDA shut down Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan plant after they issued some recalls.

“Opening up in this plant in Michigan, making sure there are safeguards," Billirakis said. "The Abbott company has already responded to the FDA, but the FDA is being very slow. It’s a bureaucratic mess and it needs to be fixed."

Biden spoke with leaders of retailers and manufacturers to look for ways to end the shortage.

There is talk of increasing production, importing formula from other countries, and creating purchasing limits to prevent hoarding.

The President is also encouraging states to keep a close eye on price gouging.

Senator Marco Rubio wants the president to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase the production of baby formula in the US.

He is also asking that the FDA approve infant formulas that are already used in Europe.

