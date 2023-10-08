Impaired driver slams into parked pickup truck on exit ramp, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a speeding car was to blame for a two-car crash on an offramp of I-275 early Sunday morning.

According to FHP, a Chrysler Sebring was speeding west on I-4 near the exit ramp to south I-275. FHP said the Sebring drove through a line of orange cones leading to a lane closure.

Troopers said Sebring hit the right rear of a Ford pickup truck that was parked with flashing lights on and a directional arrow. The driver of the Sebring had to be extracted from the car after the crash.

FHP said impairment was a contributing factor to the crash. The driver of the Sebring was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with serious injuries.

The I-4 exit ramp to southbound I-275 and Downtown East-West was closed for three hours after the accident. It eventually reopened at 6:30 AM.