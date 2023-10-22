Hundreds of people gather in Temple Terrace for Pro-Palestinian demonstration

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Hundreds of people took to the streets of Temple Terrace to rally in support of Palestine. They honked their horns, chanting 'Free Palestine' while they held signs that read 'Stop killing babies.'

"The purpose is to raise awareness on what is happening... Human lives are being lost,” Aida Mackic, rallygoer, said.

WFTS

Mackic said they're protesting against what people in the Middle East have endured.

"These people, especially in Gaza for over 16 years, they haven't had freedom to move. Can you just fathom that? You don't have the right to have equal water or electricity. These are human rights,” Mackic added.

One banner reads, ‘We support the people of Gaza, not Hamas’.

WFTS

“We are here, all of us as citizens, Muslims, non-Muslims, of all faiths and denominations, to cease fire. That’s all we’re asking,” Mackic explained.

That’s what Jonathan Ellis, with the Jewish Community Relations Council, said is what the Jewish community ultimately wants, too.

“I don't think there's any question that everybody involved would like to see some kind of everlasting peace,” Ellis added.

Police were present at Saturday’s rally. They told us they'd monitor the demonstration to ensure the safety of everyone participating.

WFTS

“It's just horrible. It’s horrible for everybody involved," said Ellis. “There's nothing wrong with people who are Palestinian-Americans protesting and giving their thoughts. I think it's important when you do that you separate Hamas or terrorism from a desire for Palestinian rights."

Rallygoers marched down Fowler Avenue.

"Every life our faith teaches us that every life is sacred. We condemn every child and innocent woman's life that is being taken,” Mackic said.