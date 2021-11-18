HSCO detective believes they will find answers on Don Lewis case as Tiger King 2 debuts

TAMPA, Fla. — With the sequel to the documentary Tiger King now streaming on Netflix, the lead detective in the Don Lewis case said he’s still confident they will find out what happened to him.

During a virtual press conference, Corporal Moses Garcia said Carole Baskin has refused the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office requests to interview her about her missing former husband.

He added that they’ve also been unable to search the massive property at her Big Cat Rescue.

HCSO gives update on Don Lewis missing persons case

The original Tiger King featured a lot of rumors and speculation about what happened to Lewis, who disappeared in 1997.

After Tiger King aired, Corporal Garcia said they followed up on about 200 leads, but most were useless.

He said it’s still an active case but wouldn’t get into specifics about what they are looking at now.

He did say he’s confident they will find out what happened to Don Lewis.

“If you ask a homicide detective, ‘can he solve a case?’ (and) if he tells you no, you should take his badge away. We continue to push hard on this case. We continue to exhaust every means on this case. The Sheriff, Chad Chronister has been very committed to this case. He’s made it very clear to me on multiple occasions that whatever I need he’s going to provide for me. So we do believe we can get this done,” said Corporal Garcia.

ABC Action News reporter Eric Waxler reached out to Carole Baskin, and she sent an email saying, “Season 2 of Tiger King continues to do everything they can to falsely convince the viewer that Carole was involved in Don Lewis’ disappearance.”