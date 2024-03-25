Watch Now
Hospital staff helps father with serious illness attend daughter's wedding

St. Joseph's Hospital-South
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 25, 2024
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A man's serious illness didn't stop him from being able to attend his daughter's wedding, thanks to the staff of one Florida hospital.

Timothy Chicoine, a patient at St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview, was able to watch his daughter Danielle marry her now-husband Steven Davis at a wedding in the hospital's chapel on March 24.

St. Joseph's Hospital-South

Hospital staff members pitched in to not only decorate the chapel but to transform the conference room into a reception area with refreshments. Friends, family and staff were in attendance.

"It was beautiful, " Timothy said. "The hospital did a great thing. It was incredible."

Davis said when they asked about the wedding, they were expecting something small.

"Maybe in her dad's room with a couple of people," the groom said. "But this was incredible."

Danielle, on the other hand, said she was left speechless.

"The whole hospital got involved," she said. "I'm more than grateful for what was done."

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South opened in February 2015 to bring healthcare to southern Hillsborough County and aims to have a "peaceful, relaxing and family-centered environment." It's located at 6901 Simmons Loop in Riverview.

