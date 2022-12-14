Hillsborough Schools launches online tool as it considers boundary changes

TAMPA, Fla. — A new tool from Hillsborough County Schools is showing parents what changes from an attendance boundary analysis could mean for their child's school.

Once adopted, the Hillsborough Schools' attendance boundary analysis could change the school districts for thousands of students across the county for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the county, the boundary analysis "will provide an impartial analysis of current school boundaries, feeder patterns, and program locations and to develop, with community input, scenarios for adjustments in order to populate new and expanded school facilities and balance facility utilization through the county."

The current analysis is in Phase 2. In this stage, the district is asking for feedback from the community based on three draft scenarios. The scenarios are outlined in an interactive map where parents can plug in their address and then click on and off map layers to see what changes might come from each scenario.

The school system also held a boundary analysis webinar that can be seen below.

According to the district, the next step will be ten in-person meetings at high schools across the county where parents can view boundary maps, submit feedback, and talk to the consultant project team. The high school meetings will be held January 9-13 from 5:30 pm - 8 pm. at the following schools:

