Hillsborough schools announce make-up days following recent hurricanes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools announced a revised calendar following missed time during recent hurricanes.

According to the school district, fall, winter, and spring breaks will be the same.

Here are the changes that will take place throughout the remainder of the year:

SEMESTER 1



There will only be two early release days: Jan. 6 and Jan. 13. All other early-release Mondays will be full days.

Semester 1 exams are waived for middle and high school students, with some exceptions.

Due to the exam adjustment, the week before winter break is a full day student schedule for high school students, rather than the typical exam week student schedule.

SEMESTER 2



No early release days during second semester

Florida State Fair Day (Friday, Feb. 14, 2025) is a non-student day for schools on the west side of the county and a full student day for students on the east side of the county.

Strawberry Festival Day (Monday, Mar. 3, 2025) is a non-student day for schools on the east side of the county and a full student day for students on the west side of the county.

Middle school credit and high school credit classes will be adjusted to 50 minutes. There will be no change to elementary class minutes.

See the fully revised calendar below:

HCPS

The following image shows the east county schools:

HCPS

