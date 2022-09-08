Hillsborough school leaders look to creative solutions to stay competitive in recruiting, retaining teachers

Now weeks into a new school year, Hillsborough school leaders are getting a clearer picture on how teacher-student numbers are shaking out.

The 20-day count was this week. Superintendent Addison Davis explained it allows them to determine from school to school the enrollment and what allocations are needed.

“As it relates to where we are now, we are currently around 300 instructional vacancies. We started the year over 600 instructional vacancies,” said Davis.

Even still, district leaders are looking ahead after a millage proposal failed on the primary ballot.

“The millage would’ve been really nice to be able to have a four-year systemic opportunity to pay our employees the way that they should be, but we don’t have the funding to be able to set that up and do something that matches that intensity,” said Davis.

The proposal was meant to provide support like increasing salaries to retain and recruit teachers and staff.

ABC Action News asked Superintendent Davis what they can do to stay competitive with other districts. Davis said now, it’s looking at different, innovative solutions, like continuing to focus on culture.

“I brought it up to the board, and I know this is a really radical suggestion, but maybe potentially looking at a four day week for a school year,” said Davis. “With that said, that comes with a lot of engagement with our community. That comes with a lot of conversations with our staff to determine if we can make that happen. That is a way for us to become competitive. When you work four days and then you have an extended weekend, or you have the fifth day to be able to be engaged in professional learning.”

Davis expanded that idea by saying the biggest thing is they’ll have to focus on childcare for the elementary sector, saying they’d work with local partners to determine if that is even a viable option.

“That would be something that we would have to engage our union members, our communities. We want to hear what they would have to say around that,” said Rob Kriete, the President of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association.

Kriete said they have to figure out and be creative in any way they can to keep and attract great teachers.

“Let’s take all the extraneous things that teachers are asked to do from the state, from the district. Take it off their plate to make their job super focused on the needs of the kids,” said Kriete.