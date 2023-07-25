Hillsborough School District looking to hire 200 bus drivers as part of Tuesday's districtwide job fair

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School District is holding a job fair on Tuesday, July 25, to fill open bus driver positions.



9 a.m.-12 p.m.

HCPS Instructional Service Center

2920 N 40th. Street, Tampa

Rooms 127 and 130

Starting pay: $16.04 an hour

The district has been fighting a continuing shortage that school districts nationwide are experiencing.

ABC Action News spoke with transportation leaders about their ongoing effort to hire enough drivers back in April. Officials have been trying to make the hiring process as easy as possible.

“If they have a commercial driver’s license already, of course, that speeds the process up because that is a requirement to drive a school bus. But, if they do not have a CDL, we are a third party tester, so we can actually test them and get them their CDL," said Jim Beekman, General Manager of Transportation.

Leaders are also looking to hire school bus mechanics.