Hillsborough school district holding final community meetings Friday on attendance boundaries

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Many families have strong opinions on the Hillsborough County School District’s proposed plans to change school attendance boundaries and how it would affect their kids.

“It will have very catastrophic and irreparable impacts on our family,” said parent Emma Rogier.

“I would feel like they’re being traumatized,” said parent Patricia Cannon.

Right now, the district is considering three different scenarios that would allow them to better utilize under-enrolled schools and save about $163 million in capital funds, according to school officials.

That means thousands of students could be shuffled to different schools next school year.

“I think it is just ethically wrong to traumatize the entire community to solve an over-utilization issue for the school,” said Rogier.

While some families are in favor of the changes, many are frustrated, wishing the district would consider different options.

“I understand they need to do some boundary reassignments. I understand that, but it needs to be well thought out and planned properly. They need to have input from the parents,” said parent Michele Smith.

That’s why district leaders said they want to hear from as many families as possible.

“We’re very sensitive to this information and how it impacts communities and how it impacts our entire organization,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.

They have been holding community meetings all week long, and many people have come out already, with parents and students sharing their opinions on the possible changes.

“I hope they’ll really take it into consideration of their choice,” said fourth grader Annelisa Damian.

The final community meetings are Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Wharton High School and Bloomingdale High School.

Leaders said they will consider all of the input they get from everyone before making a decision in the coming weeks.

“We’re going to have our voice heard loud and clear by the board members and the superintendent,” said Rogier.