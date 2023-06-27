Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Hillsborough School Board to take next steps in superintendent search in special meeting Tuesday

Hillsborough County School Board makes decisions regarding search for new superintendent.
Hillsborough County School Board.PNG
Posted at 7:37 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 07:37:17-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School Board is holding a special meeting to discuss the next steps for finding a new superintendent.

Some board members hope to find someone who will stick around for a while.

“I think we want somebody who we know is going to stay here for a long time. I think that’s what the community wants. I mean, everyone wants somebody who’s going to be here long term. We don’t want a superintendent who’s going to be here a year or two,” said Board Chair Nadia Combs.

Last week, the board named Van Ayres the interim superintendent after Addison Davis announced he’s resigning in mid-July to move closer to family in Northeast Florida.

Ayres has been with Hillsborough Schools for 26 years as a teacher, principal, and part of the district’s leadership team.

On Tuesday, the board will finalize his 12-month contract that will go from July 15, 2023-July 12, 2024.

The board will pay Ayres a $310,000 salary.

Also, on Tuesday, the school board will figure out a timeline and start nailing down the process for finding a new superintendent.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.