Hillsborough School Board to take next steps in superintendent search in special meeting Tuesday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School Board is holding a special meeting to discuss the next steps for finding a new superintendent.

Some board members hope to find someone who will stick around for a while.

“I think we want somebody who we know is going to stay here for a long time. I think that’s what the community wants. I mean, everyone wants somebody who’s going to be here long term. We don’t want a superintendent who’s going to be here a year or two,” said Board Chair Nadia Combs.

Last week, the board named Van Ayres the interim superintendent after Addison Davis announced he’s resigning in mid-July to move closer to family in Northeast Florida.

Ayres has been with Hillsborough Schools for 26 years as a teacher, principal, and part of the district’s leadership team.

On Tuesday, the board will finalize his 12-month contract that will go from July 15, 2023-July 12, 2024.

The board will pay Ayres a $310,000 salary.

Also, on Tuesday, the school board will figure out a timeline and start nailing down the process for finding a new superintendent.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m.