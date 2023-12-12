Watch Now
Hillsborough School Board to take next step to move forward with Carrollwood K-8 and Just Elementary changes

Posted at 7:53 AM, Dec 12, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board is meeting on Tuesday.

Back in May, the board approved boundary changes at Just Elementary and Carrollwood Elementary to better utilize district buildings.

The boundary changes resulted in shutting down and repurposing Just Elementary, as well as turning Carrollwood Elementary into a K-8 school.

On Tuesday, the school board has to take the next step to finalize those changes.

The Department of Education requires the district to complete a plant spot survey to move forward with the developments.

The board is expected to approve those to submit to the DOE to establish Carrollwood K-8 and enable the repurposing of Just Elementary.

The meeting begins at 4 p.m.

