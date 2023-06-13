Hillsborough School Board to discuss legislative changes at Tuesday workshop

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School Board is holding a workshop to review the impact and implementation of significant legislative changes.

More than a dozen bills related to education were passed in this legislative session.

Some of these will impact class size, African American instruction, phone use in the classroom, school board term limits, and universal school vouchers.

One of the most contentious bills that passed this year included the expansion of the Parental Rights in Education Law, which critics call, Don’t Say Gay, to restrict teachers from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity from pre-kindergarten to 8th grade.

The new rule also prohibits students and employees from giving or using preferred pronouns that don’t correspond to a person’s sex assigned at birth.

On Tuesday, the Hillsborough School Board will begin to figure out how to bring these legislative changes down to the district level, see what changes they need to make, and if teachers need any new training before classes start in August.

The workshop begins at 10 a.m.