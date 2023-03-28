Hillsborough School Board to consider appeal to challenged book the district kept in library

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School District will discuss a book that’s been challenged in a special meeting.

It’s caused debate from parents who believe it’s not age appropriate.

“Two and half years ago, my daughter came home and asked me to purchase a certain book for her,” said Julie Gebhards.

That’s when Gebhards told ABC Action News she started looking more closely into the books available to students in Hillsborough County Schools and found multiple that were inappropriate in her opinion.

Gebhards ultimately decided to take her children out of school and home-school them instead.

“Here in Hillsborough County, I think we have a deep swamp of books that need to be looked at,” she said.

The book currently under the microscope is "This Book is Gay" by Juno Dawson.

It’s been available to students at Pierce Middle School.

So ABC Action News obtained a copy of the book. It states it’s a candid, funny, and uncensored exploration of sexuality and what it’s like to grow up LGBTQIA+.

Chapters in the book include “Coming Out” and “The Ins and Outs of Gay Sex.”

“I don’t think that’s appropriate for middle schoolers,” said Gebhards.

Some parents, like Gebhards, have taken issue with the book. She was one of the parents who filed a request with the school district to challenge it.

After the book was originally challenged last year, each member of the Education Media Materials Committee read the book, discussed it, and ultimately decided to maintain it in the library. They said that it could be a resource for an underrepresented community.

The school board then held up that decision in a majority vote.

Another parent who ABC Action News spoke with but declined an interview requested an appeal to that decision in the hopes leaders will change their minds.

The school board will discuss that appeal during a special called meeting on Tuesday, March 28.

“As parents, I think we have certain rights. I think a question that keeps coming back into my mind is, do I, as a parent, have a right to protect my own children from being exposed to things that I think are inappropriate? And I think the answer is yes. But when a media specialist or a teacher puts something in front of them and allows them access to something that I think is inappropriate, my rights have been taken away,” said Gebhards.

However, advocates of academic freedom believe book banning is becoming more prevalent.

“It is very clear that Florida is becoming the leading edge of this,” said Jonathan Friedman, Director of Free Expression and Education Programs at PEN America.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with saying that you want to have a conversation about a book that’s in a school. I think what’s happening that is problematic is that those conversations aren’t happening, and instead, we have a situation where a single complaint just leads to a book being removed for everybody. Is there a reason to object to a certain book being in a middle school or a high school? Sure, but I think it’s important that people who make those decisions recognize the stakes of those decisions when they make them that sometimes it is only in a public school that someone can get access to a book. Or sometimes it is a book that saves somebody’s life as they’re grappling with their own identity,” he added.

Friedman told ABC Action News he thinks there’s more than one perspective to consider when it comes to this book in question.

“When I spoke with Juno Dawson, who is the author of This Book is Gay, he said to me is what we have to understand is that banning these books isn’t going to stop a single LGBTQ person from being who they are. Instead, it’s just going to leave that person less well-informed and more vulnerable,” said Friedman.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m.