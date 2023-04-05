Hillsborough leaders to discuss new water source

A new water source is likely coming to South Hillsborough County.

Population growth in the area is booming and the county has looked for a way to help supply more water to residents.

Tampa Bay Water has submitted its application for a water use permit, and Wednesday, it’s expected staff will be told not to arbitrate the application.

The production well is a temporary solution but will be designed to provide an additional 2.3 million gallons of water per day to south county residents.

If the county were to dispute and ultimately arbitrate the application, the cost could be more than $50,000, which would require a budget amendment.

“The need is now. There’s already residents that are suffering with water pressure issues,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal. “It’s something I heard frequently on the campaign trail.”

If approved, water should hit faucets by the spring of 2025.

“Improvements are coming — just hang in there,” Wostal said. “Well water conversion looks really hopeful to relieve a lot of your pain down there in southeast Hillsborough.”

The County Commission is expected to talk about the issue at 10:15 a.m.