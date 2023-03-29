New water source brings relief to south Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — People in Hillsborough County will soon have a new freshwater source, and it will have a big impact on people in the area.

County leaders say it's needed because so many people are moving to the southern part of Hillsborough County.

Tampa Bay Water said they drilled a well to tap into the underground aquifer. This new source will supply 2.3 million gallons of water a day.

“We can supply that water directly to Hillsborough County residents, so it's a local source for a local need," Warren Hogg with Tampa Bay Water said.

This comes as county leaders say the demand for water is outweighing the supply because of the number of people moving to the area.

“The need is now right, there’s already residents that are suffering with water pressure issues its something I heard frequently on the campaign trail," County Commissioner Joshua Wostal said.

The area currently uses about 54 million gallons every day.

On average, one person in southern Hillsborough County uses about 100 gallons of water a day. This new water source could supply water for 23,000 more people a day.

Will that be enough?

“For now, it will be enough and we are continuing to look for new supply because that area is booming," Hogg said.

Wostal said, "Yes, they do believe this would handle current needs and future needs as we grow into that southeast corridor.”

This water source will start to hit people's faucets in the spring of 2025.

“Improvements are coming just hang in there….. well water conversion looks really hopeful to relieve a lot of your pain down there in southeast Hillsborough," Wostal said.