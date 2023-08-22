New York murder suspect shot, killed in Riverview as Marshals serve warrant

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A man wanted on a first-degree murder charge from New York died during a shooting involving the U.S. Marshals Service and other local agencies in Riverview Tuesday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the Marshals Service was conducting surveillance on the murder suspect, Don Robert Astor, 39, and saw him leaving an area in a car driven by his son, Angel Torres Vallejo.

HCSO said multiple agencies conducted a "tactical traffic stop" and boxed in the car. At that point, Marshals and officers said Vallejo hit the accelerator and rammed a vehicle driven by a Polk County Sheriff's Deputy at the scene.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the law enforcement on the scene continued to box in the car. That's when a Polk County deputy approached the driver's side window. HCSO said Astor, in the passenger seat, shot across the driver's side of the car at the Polk County deputy.

The deputy, along with two Tampa Police officers on the passenger side of the car, shot back, hitting and killing Astor. No one else in the car was injured in the shooting.

Law enforcement said Astor had a criminal history including aggravated assault, rape, possession of a firearm, failure to register as a sex offender, and was the primary suspect in the 2009 New York murder that had the warrant.

Torres Vallejo is now facing felony charges for his part in the Tuesday shooting. A third person was in the back seat of the car driven by Vallejo, but Chronister said it's too early to tell if that person will face any charges.