Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center overcapacity, asks community for help

Posted at 6:25 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 07:22:06-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center is overcrowded, with the current capacity for dogs at 138% and for cats at 161%.

These are the latest numbers:

  • Capacity for dogs: 180
  • Current dogs: 249
  • Capacity for cats: 236
  • Current cats: 380

There are some dogs and cats that have been at the Pet Resource Center for more than 100 days.

Workers and volunteers have been doing their best to create space and make the animals as comfortable as possible, but they’re running out of room.

The Pet Resource Center needs help from the community.

People can adopt a dog or a cat, foster one to make some space, or volunteer.

Volunteering is crucial when the PRC is dealing with overcrowding. They need more people who can help with feeding animals, cleaning litter boxes, and walking dogs.

You can check out available dogs and cats online before visiting them at the shelter.

The Pet Resource Center is located at 440 N. Falkenburg Road and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

