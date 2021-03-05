Menu

Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Hillsborough County urges people to attend Shred Fest 2021 to safely get rid of personal information

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
Screen Shot 2021-03-05 at 6.01.11 AM.png
Posted at 6:58 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 06:58:04-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County wants to help the community protect their personal information.

Shred Fest 2021 will be on Saturday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

They’re allowing people to come with three bags or boxes of shreddable material with personal information that will be shredded and recycled on-site.

New this year, the county is offering electric shredding as well. So if anyone has something like a hard drive or cell phone with personal data, there’s a company that will destroy them on site.

All workers will be wearing face masks.

They ask that people leave the items in their trunks so workers can access them.

“It’s going to be a great event. I think that we’re really looking forward to people participating. It’s for the citizens of the community to come in, get rid of old information and documents that may be used for identity theft,” said Eric Olsen, Manager of Consumer Protect Services for Hillsborough County.

No commercial shredding is allowed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin