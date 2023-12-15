Watch Now
Hillsborough County teacher arrested on charges related to child sex abuse

Posted at 2:39 PM, Dec 15, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County middle school teacher has been arrested on 45 counts related to sexual offenses against a juvenile and possession of child pornography.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested James Goff, 56, for his alleged involvement in sexual acts against a juvenile that took place between May and November 2023. He was a teacher at Greco Middle School in Temple Terrace.

Detectives said numerous images and videos of child pornography were found in Goff's possession.

Goff faces charges including:

  • 28 counts of promotion of a sexual performance by a child
  • Eight counts of possession of child pornography
  • Six counts of lewd and lascivious child battery
  • One count of use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts
  • One count of transmission of material harmful to minor
  • One count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Detectives said at this point in the investigation, they do not believe any students were victimized, and the crimes were not committed on school property.
"[Goff] was hired by the district in 2014 and passed all background checks," a Hillsborough County School District official said in a statement. "We are shocked and deeply troubled by these charges. He has been suspended and will not be on campus pending termination."

Anyone with information on this case, or if someone believes they may have been a victim of James Goff, should call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

