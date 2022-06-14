Hillsborough County suspects shoot into apartment in broad daylight

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help identifying several suspects who allegedly fired shots into an apartment on Hellenic Drive Monday.

According to deputies, the suspects fired multiple shots into the unit at the Willow Brooke Apartments using an AR-15-style rifle. Deputies said there were no known injuries from the shooting.

Surveillance video from a Ring camera showed one of the suspects walking through the breezeway holding a rifle while an unidentified female walked with him. The sheriff's office said the suspects went to the complex and fled in a white Nissan Altima

Video: Hillsborough County suspects shoot into apartment

“This suspect brazenly shot at an occupied residence in the middle of the day," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Thankfully, no one was injured, but I’m urging anyone who has any information as to the identity of the pictured suspects or pictured vehicle, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to call 813-247-8200.