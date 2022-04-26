Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office rescues 2 boaters stranded in water

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office rescues 2 boaters stranded in water
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office rescues 2 boaters stranded in water
Posted at 7:40 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 19:45:32-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) saved two boaters that were left stranded in Tampa Bay waters Monday.

Marine Unit officers were conducting maritime patrols when they observed a disabled boat with one person on board and two adults in the water. Both were in the water and nearly 200 yards away from the boat, appearing to be in distress. HCSO said one of the individuals did not have a life preserver.

Authorities rushed to rescue the stranded boaters and bring them aboard to safety.

"I'm so thankful our Marine Unit was on patrol and prepared for a situation like this. Had they not been patrolling the waters, this could have ended very differently," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Summer is just around the corner. I want to remind all boaters to ensure their vessels are in good condition, and to please, always wear a life jacket. These simple steps could be the difference between a beautiful day out on the water or a tragedy."

The boaters were later taken back to their vessel and returned to the marina.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!