Hillsborough County schools to participate in active shooter training this week

Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins directed all principals to conduct a lockdown and evacuation drill this week on their campuses.
The lockdown and evacuation drills will be conducted at each school sometime between Tuesday and Friday of this week. This will not be a surprise drill. Teachers are being asked to talk with students before the drill and make it clear this is only practice.
The district sent this message to families:
"During this week all Hillsborough County Public Schools will be performing a lockdown and evacuation drill. We want to make sure you know what to expect. "
The drills will involve taking cover, locking doors and staying quiet. There will be no loud noises, no simulations or demonstrations of intruders and no violent images.