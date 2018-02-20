Hillsborough County schools to participate in active shooter training this week

Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins directed all principals to conduct a lockdown and evacuation drill this week on their campuses.

The lockdown and evacuation drills will be conducted at each school sometime between Tuesday and Friday of this week. This will not be a surprise drill. Teachers are being asked to talk with students before the drill and make it clear this is only practice.

The district sent this message to families:

"During this week all Hillsborough County Public Schools will be performing a lockdown and evacuation drill. We want to make sure you know what to expect. "

The drills will involve taking cover, locking doors and staying quiet. There will be no loud noises, no simulations or demonstrations of intruders and no violent images.

The teachers will then lead students through an evacuation drill, just like the normal fire drill they do every month.

A lockdown is how students and staff would respond to an active, immediate threat to our campus. The goal is for students and staff to practice this procedure and walk through the steps.