Hillsborough County Schools to host open house for teaching positions

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School District is the seventh largest school district in the United States and has been battling one of the worst teacher shortages in Florida.

Currently, the district has around 400 instructional vacancies.

Officials are working to fill as many positions as possible before the new school year.

“As the seventh largest school district in the United States, we are always actively hiring each and every year. On average, each year, we do hire up to about 1,200 or more teachers,” said Dr. Althea Walker, department manager for Hillsborough County Schools recruitment.

There’s an open house for teaching positions on Tuesday, Jan. 28.



Instructional Services Center

2920 N. 40th Street, Tampa

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“We are going to have an amazing opportunity for individuals who are interested in instructional positions. They are able to walk in, or they may choose to pre-register on our website to attend the event,” said Walker.

Twenty-seven principals from elementary, middle and high schools are expected to be on site.

Officials are hopeful there won’t be as many vacancies come August, thanks to the millage referendum that voters passed in November. It's expected to provide funding to increase salaries.

The school board-approved referendum money will be used to give a $6,000 pay bump to instructional staff and a $3,000 pay bump to support staff.

“It absolutely is going to help us retain. That’s the first thing. And then the recruitment, we believe, is going to help us going into the summer and having the ability to tell new employees, 'Hey, this is what we’re doing. This is what we believe we’re going to be able to do for you in terms of salary,'” Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association president Rob Kriete told ABC Action News last month.