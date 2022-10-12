Hillsborough County Schools roll out new mental health initiatives

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools are rolling out new initiatives to better connect students to mental health resources.

Idania Rodriguez, a junior at Sumner High School, knows the stresses that come with being a student.

“Definitely stressors about bullying, stressors about tests, stressors about online bullying, cyberbullying,” said Rodriguez.

Those stressors can all sometimes lead to mental health concerns.

“I know that mental health takes a toll on our students, and the moment that our mental health thrives, our grades thrive,” said Rodriguez.

In response to a rise in mental health issues among children and teens, Hillsborough County Schools is launching two new mental health initiatives: Hillsborough Assist and resource cards.

“As we serve 220,000 students in the 7th largest school district in the nation, we must stand up and respond to the growing needs of our students,” said Addison Davis, the Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent.

Hillsborough Assist is a site created as a resource for students, where they can access general information and resources on topics like mental health, school interest clubs and how to report unwanted behavior.

The district explained Hillsborough Assist is accessible on the HCPS Hub for students in grades 6 through 12 only.

“Think of when a student needs help, they go to Hillsborough Assist, and it’ll help direct them to the different resources with our schools and the community,” said Maggie Dean with Hillsborough County Schools.

Resources cards that tackle topics like mental wellness and stress management will also be available on Hillsborough Assist as well as in schools.

The resource cards were sponsored by Hailey’s Voice of Hope. Lisa Acierno said her family founded the organization after the loss of their 17-year-old daughter, Hailey, to suicide.

“When I see Hailey again, I want her to say good job, mom, and if we save one life, I’ll feel like everything that we did was worth it,” said Acierno.

Students are excited about the prospect of resources right at their fingertips, while they still want everyone to know help is out there.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out for help,” said Rodriguez.