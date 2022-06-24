HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools is offering students as many programs as possible this summer.

“We’re going to seize the opportunity while we have it so that they can remain on track and be successful when they start the school year in August,” said Terry Connor, Deputy Superintendent for Hillsborough County Schools.

The school district said these next few weeks are crucial for students because they’re still dealing with the lingering effects of remote learning during the pandemic.

“The opportunities for students to really recover some of the learning loss that’s occurred over the last two years is still a challenge that we’re facing,” said Connor.

The programs give kids much-needed extended learning time in subject areas like math, science, social studies, and STEM.

Hillsborough County Schools put $18 million from American Rescue Plan funding into growing their summer learning programs and developing more options.

“We began really expanding the grade level offerings during the summer. We have traditionally only been able to offer very specific programs during the summer due to summer,” said Connor.

The district is also offering freshman transition camps and summer bridge programs this summer.

“Our bridge programs really consist of students who are moving from the elementary setting transitioning over into middle school,” said Connor.

Parents should contact their child’s school for more information on enrolling in a program.