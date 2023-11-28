Hillsborough County Schools cuts ribbon on new facility for Dorothy Thomas Exceptional Center

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools cut the ribbon Tuesday on a brand new facility that's meant to better serve students with unique needs.

“Learning cannot take place unless the basic needs are met, and we pride ourselves in having the basic needs of every student met so that they do have the ability to learn and grow," said principal Kelly Simmons.

The Dorothy Thomas Exceptional Center serves ESE students in grades K through 12, students with emotional and behavioral disorders.

The center first opened in the 1970s, and the school district said it made the decision to modernize the school to better serve the student population. On Tuesday, Hillsborough County School leaders showed off the new facility.

“I’ve seen students with disabilities sometimes get the leftovers, for lack of a better term, and to see that finally students are able to reap the same benefits as their non-disabled peers and have a very beautiful brand new school and to be able to have just things that their non-disabled peers have in their neighborhood schools, it’s tremendous growth," said Simmons.

The school has a sensory garden, sensory room, and even textured walls. Students have been learning in the new facility since August.

The district said the design is a first of its kind in the state, which they said can now lay the framework for future centers just like it.

Before this, district leaders said the school was housed in portables.

“The students had almost like a delayed sense of worth in the portables," said Simmons. "They felt that that was all that they were worthy of, and coming to the school building, they have a pride of ownership. They’re excited to be here at school every day.”

Deputy Superintendent Chris Farkas explained that if it wasn’t for a sales tax referendum, the students would still be in portables.

“As an educator, I think it's important that you actually have an impact on students," said Farkas. "This is one of the projects you walk away from and say the students are in a better place because of the sales tax, because of this project.”