Hillsborough County School District hosts school boundary meetings

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School District is holding additional meetings on proposed boundary changes that will impact students and teachers.

The district held two meetings on Monday night at King High School in Tampa and at Mulrennan Middle School in Valrico.

"I have a list of concerns. My first concern is going to be my children and how are they going to adapt going through elementary and middle school with a core group of kids and then being one of the few getting pulled and tossed into a new high school," said Brittany Maloney, a parent.

The school board delayed a decision on boundary changes to collect more input and feedback.

"When they come up with something this significant, it's important for everyone in the community to be aware and informed. I want to be as informed as possible," said Mark Hart, who attended the meeting.

In Tampa, Superintendent Addison Davis answered questions from staff and parents. He proposed scenario 4, which would rezone about 15,000 students to new schools starting in the 2024-2025 school year. The plan would reduce the number of over-enrolled and under-utilized schools from 23 to zero.

RELATED:



"Scenario four, the recommendation will save $14.7 million dollars, reoccurring dollars. The first year, it would be $1.2 million, but as it's phased in, it would be $14.7 and that's conservative," said Superintendent Davis.

The district said school enrollment fluctuates due to housing development, immigration patterns and Florida school choice policies. Some schools have too many students, while others do not have enough.

The district is hosting another meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Webb Middle School in Tampa. Two more meetings will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23 at Madison Middle School and Chamberlain High School in Tampa.

The meetings start at 6:00 p.m.

The school board is expected to discuss boundary changes at a meeting on Feb. 28 and a final vote will be held on March 9.

To learn more about the proposed plans, click here.