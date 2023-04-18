Hillsborough County School Board to vote on salary raises for teachers and support staff on Tuesday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School Board willvote on salary increases for instructional employees and support staff.

The school district and the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association have reached a tentative agreement on a salary proposal.

The vote comes after a hearing officer ruled in favor of the HCTA last month in an impasse hearing over a pay dispute with the school district.

“This is based upon their years of service and that is what we went to impasse about. The magistrate ruled in our favor that these teachers and support professionals actually get their years of accrued experience, not a supplement instead of. That was really what the crux of our disagreement or impasse case was built upon,” said HCTA president Rob Kriete.

The HCTA said this was one of the biggest wins it’s ever had for their employees.

Since that ruling a few weeks ago, the HCTA and the school district have been working on a proposal.

All eligible teachers and employees will receive a one-level increase on their respective salary schedules, retroactive to July 1, 2022.

“We’ll work with the district on a very timely payment in retro, quite frankly going all the way back a school year that people will be getting a check, money that — they were making less money this year than they were in the past two,” said Kriete.

The proposal also includes a one-time additional payment for the 2022-2023 school year in recognition of their service to the district.

That will be paid to all eligible employees on top of the other pay increase. Teachers will get $2,200, and support staff will get $1,100.

Employees will also get additional money annually if they have advanced degrees.



$1,000 for an eligible Master’s Degree

$2,000 for an Educational Specialist Degree

$3,000 for a Doctoral Degree

If the proposal is approved, all of these payments will cost the school district $33,065,537.48 for 2023-2024.

Tuesday’s school board meeting will begin at 4 p.m.