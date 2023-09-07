Watch Now
Hillsborough County School Board to hold final public hearing on budget and new millage rate

Posted at 7:16 AM, Sep 07, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday the Hillsborough County School Board will hold the final public hearing on the new budget and millage rate.

The total proposed millage levy for the 2023-2024 fiscal year is 5.4000 mills, which is the maximum rate allowed by law.

According to district documents, that means someone who owns a $125,000 home, after deducting the $25,000 homestead exemption, would pay $540.

This would be a decrease of $8.70 from last year’s millage.

The school board meeting begins at 4 p.m.

