Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Hillsborough County School Board to discuss annual charter school report at Tuesday's meeting

Classroom
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Brittainy Newman/AP
View of an empty classroom at P.S. 5 Port Morris, a Bronx elementary school, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Classroom
Posted at 6:48 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 06:48:14-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board will review the newly released annual report on charter schools at Tuesday’s board meeting.

It was created to provide an overview of all of the charter schools that the district is responsible for within its boundaries.

Leaders use the data to ensure that every charter school is a quality school.

The report shows that during the 2022-2023 school year, there were 57 charter schools in operation and enrollment totaled 35,189 students.

For this school year, 56 charter schools are serving 36,967 students.

The data show a steady increase in charter school growth over the years as more families choose this option for their children.

The report also details student demographics and school performance.

The board is expected to discuss the full report at Tuesday's meeting.

It begins at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.