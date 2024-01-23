Hillsborough County School Board to discuss annual charter school report at Tuesday's meeting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board will review the newly released annual report on charter schools at Tuesday’s board meeting.

It was created to provide an overview of all of the charter schools that the district is responsible for within its boundaries.

Leaders use the data to ensure that every charter school is a quality school.

The report shows that during the 2022-2023 school year, there were 57 charter schools in operation and enrollment totaled 35,189 students.

For this school year, 56 charter schools are serving 36,967 students.

The data show a steady increase in charter school growth over the years as more families choose this option for their children.

The report also details student demographics and school performance.

The board is expected to discuss the full report at Tuesday's meeting.

It begins at 4 p.m.