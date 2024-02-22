Hillsborough County residents share concerns over local dog breeder

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It’s a case that’s caused concern for some people in Hillsborough County involving Caroline Browning, the owner of Tutu Cute Doodles.

“This is a local breeder in the FishHawk Ranch community that just basically got very large and now is involving so many different animals, so many puppies, there are so many dogs involved in this,” said Ali Holton, the Founder and Director of FishHawk TNR Inc. animal rescue.

People in the community reached out to ABC Action News to look into the business. One woman shared photos that were listed as exhibits in the case.

“Unfortunately, from what I’ve seen and my interpretation of everything that I’ve seen and heard is that these animals are not being treated properly,” said Holton.

According to court documents, Hillsborough County filed a petition for custody and enjoinment against Browning.

The petition alleges that “Six mixed breed dogs were found living in a fenced yard without proper food, water, or shelter” and that “17 mixed breed dogs of various colors, sizes, sexes, and ages were discovered living inside a small metal building without a proper exchange of air in feces-stained makeshift cages.”

Court documents said during an investigation, nine people came forward, some former volunteers and employees, stating that “all of these individuals presented similar information concerning deplorable living conditions, deceased dogs and overall disregard for the dog’s welfare” by Browning.

“We vehemently disagree with the County’s representation of what they brought forth,” said Derek Matthews, Browning’s attorney.

In civil court on Thursday in regard to this petition, Matthews explained the County and his client came to a settlement agreement.

“The agreement is basically that they drop their case, and they get the opportunity to at any time come in, take a look at the facility, take a look at the animals, make sure that there’s proper vet care, make sure that the animals are healthy, and they can do that at any time for the next year,” said Matthews. “It’s like a little bit of external babysitting. A little look over the shoulder that Hillsborough County wanted to do, and my clients have no problem with that at all.”

ABC Action News will continue to provide updates on any other developments with this story.