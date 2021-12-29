Hillsborough County opens another free COVID-19 testing site

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is opening another free COVID-19 testing location in Tampa.

The new site will be at the Progress Village Park site at 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619. Starting December 30, the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week for county residents to get tested.

No appointments are required.

The site will be closed on December 31 and January 1 for the New Year's holiday.

The county has another testing location at the West Tampa Community Resource Center, 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607. It's also open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. This location provides COVID testing, vaccinations, booster shots and monoclonal antibody treatments.

The Rome Avenue location will also be closed on December 31 and January 1.

COVID-19 testing is free. Proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the COVID-19 test. People without medical insurance will still be tested for free

