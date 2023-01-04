Hillsborough County music teacher honored by Barry Manilow

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Chris Allen said some of the double basses at Newsome High School have been around for 20 years.

“I can’t even count how many hundreds of students have used this one instrument,” said Allen.

But the school will soon be able to buy new instruments thanks to a music legend.

In each city where Barry Manilow performs, he picks his Music Project Music Teacher Award winner.

It includes $5,000 for Allen and $5000 in Manilow bucks to go toward his school’s music program.

When Allen got the nomination, he made sure his students knew just who Barry Manilow is.

“As soon as I put the song on the stereo system in the classroom, everybody just sang “Copa, Copacabana.” Even if they don’t know who he is, they know that song and they sing along with it. It was really great," said Allen.

Through the years, the Manilow Music Project has given away more than ten million dollars to keep music alive in schools.

Allen is a professional musician who’s played with the likes of Diana Ross, Peabo Bryson and Olivia Newton-John.

He’s also been teaching for twenty years.

His award-winning orchestra at Newsome even played at Carnegie Hall.

“I always stress to my students it’s not really about the trophies. It’s really about the journey you took to get there. The practicing we’ve had to do. A lot of hours go into it. Really if we have a really amazing performance, it’s all we are looking for. And the trophies and ratings will all take care of themselves," said Allen.

Manilow performs at Amalie Arena on Jan. 14.

Allen gets several tickets to the show and will get to meet Manilow backstage.