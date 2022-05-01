Watch
Hillsborough County man charged with abusing children over 48 years

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Thomas Lair of Valrico is accused of molesting multiple young girls.
Posted at 10:47 AM, May 01, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man already accused of child sexual abuse now faces new charges after victims came forward from as far back as 1972.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 62-year-old Thomas Lair is facing 15 counts of molestation and sexual battery.

Authorities say most of the victims were between 6 and 9 years old when the alleged incidents occurred over 48 years.

After Lair's initial arrest in mid-April, investigators say nine people have now come forward to detail their own encounters with him. They are looking for more potential victims.

