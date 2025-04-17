Hillsborough County highlights resources, equipment available ahead of hurricane season

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The 2024 hurricane season was one that left communities all over the Tampa Bay Area recovering for months.

Just this week, ABC Action News heard your voice on how neighborhoods in Hillsborough County rebounded from devastating storms.

“We just have to do our part to prepare for the hurricane and do the best that we can,” said Marie Maughan earlier this week.

That's exactly what emergency management, first responders, and Hillsborough County leaders are doing ahead of hurricane season right around the corner.

"Don't know if they're coming this way, doesn't matter. We still have to be prepared,” said Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley.

The county shared some of its latest resources and equipment that can be deployed during emergencies, including jet skis, boats, and even charging trailers to help during a power outage.

"We have a come-along, which is a device that we use that we can tie around our trucks and pull a tree out of the road if we had to,” said Battalion Chief Rodney Castro.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue gave ABC Action News a ride in their SHERP vehicle, which can drive through difficult terrain and deep water. First responders called it a game changer.

“They're basically like a marine unit on wheels,” said Castro.

They also have special blankets that are designed to help with electric vehicle fires.

"The blanket goes over the car that is burning, and the idea is that we contain the fire to the vehicle instead of letting it blow out the sides, maybe catching other vehicles, buildings, and anything else, other exposures. We use it to contain the fire to that particular vehicle,” said Battalion Chief Dave Bute.

Here's what you can do now to get ready too: know your evacuation and flood zones and get your emergency kits stocked up, while preparing or backing up important documents.