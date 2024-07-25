Watch Now
Hillsborough County detention cadet arrested on child porn charges: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A Hillsborough County detention cadet was arrested for the possession and distribution of child porn.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says they got a tip from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children on July 4 that someone in the county was uploading child pornography.

HCSO says that after they investigated the tip, they found that Corbin Hunkele, 21, was linked to the possession and distribution of those images.

Hunkele joined the Sheriff's Training Academy in April.

"It is alarming and disappointing that an individual seemingly aspiring to serve and protect our community would engage in such despicable activities," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Hunkele is facing multiple charges, including Film, Distribute, or Possess Image or Video of Sexual Activity with an Animal (X10), Possession of Child Pornography (X4), In State Transmission of Child Pornography by Electronic Device (X2), Unlawful Use of Two-way Communication Device.

