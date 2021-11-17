Hillsborough County Commissioners to vote on repaving more than 100 roads in poor condition

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — At Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Commission meeting, commissioners will vote on a roadway resurfacing plan.

The project would improve approximately 285 miles of roadways all throughout the county.

The estimated cost of this is about $35 million. The money would come from American Rescue Plan funds.

These projects include eight major corridors, 89 neighborhoods, and 32 localized repair locations based on community feedback and identify by condition inspection.

The major road resurfacing areas include:



North Wilder Road from US Highway 92 to E Knights Griffin Road

Riverview Drive from S US Highway 41 to Alafia Drive

N West Shore Boulevard from W Kennedy Boulevard to W Spruce Street

Oakfield Drive from S Lakewood Drive to S Parsons Avenue

N Habana Avenue from W Hillsborough Avenue to W Waters Avenue

Regents Park Drive from Bruce B Downs to Bruce B Downs

Tobacco Road from Hutchinson Road to Van Dyke Road

N Howard Avenue from W Kennedy Boulevard to W Saint Louis Street



There are more than 100 streets on the list. Click here to view the full list.