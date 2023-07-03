Hillsborough County Commissioners prepare to pitch plan to move Rays to Ybor

TAMPA, Fla — The bid for the Tampa Bay Rays continues, according to Hillsborough County Commissioners, who said they're getting ready to pitch their plan to bring the team to Ybor.

"We finally have a financial model and framework that we will be in position to present to the Rays here very, very soon," Chairman, Ken Hagan, said.

Hagan said moving the Rays to Ybor won't include raising taxes but would instead utilize user fees. He said the proposal would include more than a ballpark, like affordable housing, parks, and green space.

He said the plan is to create a district where a percentage of every transaction goes toward the facility.

"First and foremost, a model that major league baseball uses is population within a thirty-minute drive time. You more than double that population when you put it in Ybor City than at the Tropicana field site."

One guy we talked with said his brother goes to Rays' games often. Him? Not so much.

"He drove all the way from our hometown in Citrus County to go to the Rays game in St. Pete, and he asked me, hey do you want to go with me? Tickets are $15. I said no! Because it's a 30-minute drive. So for me as someone who lives right here, I would obviously go more if it was a little closer. But it's like over the bridge," Ybor City resident, Kevin Flaherty, said.

ESPN puts the Rays 27th out of 30th in overall teams when it comes to attendance.

"When you put it in an urban downtown environment, with the population that surrounds it, all the numbers, all the models, all that economic forecasts suggest that the team would be much more successful," Hagan explained.

But, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch already chose Hines & Tampa Bay Rays redevelopment proposal for the Historic Gas Plant District, which includes Tropicana Field.

It's proposing to make 23% of the project housing affordable with a $15 million investment in off-site programs for home ownership and rental assistance.

"I live in St. Pete, and I understand the standpoint of the St. Pete's government. We need to rally in a collaborative effort, and we need to go and pay them a visit. Whether it st. Pete or here, I support that team," St. Pete resident, Stephen Easdale, said.

Sunday, the city of St. Pete said it's confident its agreement will get the green light from the city council.

"I think St. Pete is upcoming, but they're still light years behind the Hillsborough County market," resident Jimmy Profita said.

"I'd say put it out at the fairgrounds and make it a regional team. Make it like the Central Florida Rays. You got a draw from Tampa, from Orlando, from Sarasota, Lakeland, up north," Keith Hoffman, another resident, said.

St. Pete said it plans to present its plan by the end of the summer, and they're ready to move forward.

Meanwhile, Hagan had other plans.

"I'm still extremely confident that end of the day that the Rays will play baseball in Ybor City for generations to come," Hagan added.