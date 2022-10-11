Watch Now
Hillsborough County calls emergency meeting over transportation tax referendum

Posted at 10:41 AM, Oct 11, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Commission called an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss the next steps after a judge rejected the language of a transportation tax referendum Monday.

The referendum would implement a one percent sales tax countywide to increase funding for transportation improvements, supporters claim.

The judge's move to strike down the latest referendum language is all too familiar to county officials. The 2022 referendum is nearly identical to a measure that passed in 2018 but was later struck down by the State Supreme Court.

The judge's ruling could throw a wrench into the election process in Hillsborough County. Ballots for the general election have already been sent out and include the amendment language that was struck down Monday.

