Hillsborough County and teachers union reach tentative deal

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County teachers and Hillsborough County Public Schools announced Monday the two sides have reached a tentative agreement for salary increases for "all instructional personnel including teachers, counselors, social workers, and school psychologists."

The two sides had been locked in negotiations over the exact details of a new contract and how it would impact teachers. According to the school district, the increase is dependent on "each employee's current step level and would range from $799 to $2,200."

"Our instructional employees have been a beacon of hope for families across our community in a time of immense need," Hillsborough Superintendent Addison Davis said in a statement. "They continue to tirelessly provide academic and emotional supports during one of the most uncertain times we have ever faced as an educational system."

“Our employees have been working through two arduous years in our schools and deserve this agreement and more. HCTA will continue to work with the district to improve our teaching and learning conditions," Rob Kriete, President, Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association said in a joint statement.

The school district said the raises will come as it works to "stabilize its financial health." According to the district, the one-time pay increase comes after it implemented a financial recovery plan.

More help may be coming to teachers if state legislators decide to increase salaries or give bonuses as they work through the legislative session.