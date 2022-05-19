Heavy rains possible this weekend across the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Grab your umbrella and raincoats because the Tampa Bay area will see a good bit of rain throughout the next 72 hours.

The pattern will begin to resemble a Florida summer this weekend with increasing heat and humidity. But, as winds shift more southerly, the region will tap into a deeper, richer moisture source sending rain chances higher.

Starting Friday, the Tampa Bay area will see periods of heavy rain and storms off and on through Saturday. The heavy rains can lead to street flooding in poor drainage areas, poor visibility for drivers, and ponding on the roads.

"We will be watching for any additional risk of flooding, but at this time it seems unlikely." meteorologist Shay Ryan says.

Rain chances will be at least 50% throughout the day Friday and into Friday night. Saturday the rain chances increase to around 70% during the day before dropping to 30% Saturday night and throughout the day Sunday. Any showers or storms do have the potential to put down heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this weekend with low temperatures around 72 degrees.

A summertime pattern of a chance of rain each afternoon/evening will run through at least the middle of next week.