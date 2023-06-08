Health officials warn of mpox spread as summer gatherings and Pride Month celebrations begin

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — Health officials are closely monitoring the potential for the spread of the mpox virus, formerly known as monkeypox.

“It’s a disturbing infection that’s related to the smallpox virus, but not the same,” said Dr. Sarah Park, Medical Director of Karius.

A global outbreak of mpox began in May 2022.

Since then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported 30,468 cases in the United States and 42 deaths.

“We sort of think it mutated in West Africa and last summer made it to Europe, America and the rest of the world,” said Dr. John Sinnott, Chairman of Internal Medicine at USF.

While cases have remained low over recent months, federal officials are sounding the alarm again after a cluster of cases was discovered in Chicago recently.

As summer gatherings start, the CDC warns we could see a resurgence of the virus.

A recent CDC study found that Hillsborough County has a 52% chance of an mpox outbreak, and Pinellas County has a 48% chance.

“Everyone assumes that outbreak happens, disease goes away. Unfortunately, with this disease, this infection hasn’t gone away. It’s just staying at a low level throughout the U.S. and the world and that is a huge concern because as long as that low level exists, there is a potential that a spark can happen, and suddenly we’ve got a big outbreak again,” said Park.

Mpox typically begins with flu-like symptoms, including fever, swollen lymph nodes and muscle aches. Then, it progresses to a rash or lesions.

“At first, it doesn’t bother the person but then after several days, it seems to become very painful,” said Sinnott. “The patients that I’ve had have experienced excruciating pain at the site."

Typically, doctors said you could see a rash on the arms, legs and hands.

Health officials said sometimes people don’t develop any other symptoms except for a rash.

And recently, they’ve noticed the rash is not developing as it typically has in the past.

“But we’re seeing it more on the trunk, more around your mouth, around the anus. Various areas that we’re not expecting, and obviously would not be really obvious to the next person that someone has a rash. In addition, a rash could be as simple as one lesion, one little spot,” said Park.

Mpox is not airborne. It’s spread through direct, prolonged contact with someone who has an active rash or by touching something that’s had contact with a rash.

While it’s not a sexually transmitted disease, it can often be spread through close contact like sex.

“Some of the recommendations are around safe sex, around protecting yourself,” said Park.

Mpox can affect anyone, but its spread has been concentrated in the LGBTQ+ community.

“The greatest risk group is men having sex with men but in general, a sex act of any kind is at risk,” said Sinnott.

As Pride month events are underway, health officials believe there will be a spike in cases and they want anyone celebrating to be aware of what to look out for.

“So it’s a real concern that as everyone is sort of celebrating, getting together, sharing that close contact, that we could have some transmission occurring,” said Park.

There is a vaccine available.

While the CDC does not recommend widespread vaccination, vaccination rates are low.

“The issue is trying to motivate people to get vaccinated. So if you’re all going to go to pride activities and such, think about if you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated. It’s a simple thing. Two doses, and you’re protected,” said Park.

Doctors recommend anyone who believes they’re at high-risk of contracting mpox to get vaccinated.