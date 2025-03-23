Watch Now
HCSO on scene of deputy-involved shooting in Riverview

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Riverview.

The shooting occurred at the 10500 block of Lake Montauk Drive in Riverview.
No other information was available.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will update the media on this investigation.

ABC Action News has a crew on the way.
This investigation will be investigated by Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
This is breaking news. Check back for more information.

 

